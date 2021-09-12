Bernice A. Robert, 91, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice A. Robert, 91, a resident of 57 Gulf Road, Colton, will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Colton. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Colton AMVETS. Bernice passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 10, 2021 at her home.
