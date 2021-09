Looking for something to do with the kids? The Taffe family from Starbuck has been busy painting rocks and placing them throughout the town for others to find. “Our intent is to give families something to do while exploring our town. We hope people are able to find a rock or two and then we encourage them to hide those rocks in another place for others to find,” said Kristie Taffe.

STARBUCK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO