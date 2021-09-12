Navy's offense can't get going for second straight game in loss to Air Force
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The field inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was awash with American flags on Saturday as every player on Navy and Air Force sprinted out the tunnel carrying the red, white and blue. Two Navy players carried the Marine Corps flag and the Navy flag. Halftime featured 135 midshipmen carrying a 65-by-120-foot flag surrounded by spinning red, white and blue stars as "America the Beautiful" was performed by the Navy and Air Force Drum & Bugle Corps. Outside of the venue, an artist drew the flag in the middle of a 9/11 memorial depiction.www.chron.com
Comments / 0