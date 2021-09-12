CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK, Girls' Generation and Red Velvet top girl group brand value ranking of September

By Jia-Lin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of girl groups, for the month of September!. According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for August, BLACKPINK ranks first for group brand value, closely followed by Girls’ Generation ranking second and Red Velvet ranking third.

