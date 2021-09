Welcome Back! Wednesday and Thursday were wonderful school days, despite the rain. It was wonderful to see everyone back in school together. I was fortunate to be in all four schools and see and hear much of the opening remarks by administrators and teachers. I particularly appreciated JGMS Assistant Principal Bacigalupi’s message to the eighth grade about masking up. When talking about masks he reminded them that while none of us enjoyed wearing masks, we are all doing it to keep one another safe.” I appreciated his positive and upbeat attitude towards masks. We really are doing this to keep one another safe and in school. I hope that the first two days of classes were positive for you and your students too. It was wonderful to see all of the relationship-building activities taking place in classrooms throughout the district. There is no school tomorrow 9/3 or Monday 9/6.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO