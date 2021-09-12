CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Release Covers of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” And R.E.M’s “Man on the Moon”

By Gasmyne Cox
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article!! (Chk Chk Chk) return to the scene with the re-makes of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and R.E.M’s “Man on the Moon.” After last years release of the EP Certified Heavy Kats, Chk Chk Chk remodeled “Fast Car” and “Man on the Moon” to be funky, synth-party music that doesn’t have any acoustic guitars.

music.mxdwn.com

