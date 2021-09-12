CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Major Scores

ESPN
 5 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Tech#Georgia Southern#East Air Force 23#Navy#Army#Boston College 45#Umass#Georgetown#Holy Cross#Purdue#Syracuse#Colgate#Bucknell#Clemson#Furman#Tennessee Tech#Uab#Maine 7 Pittsburgh#Morgan St 20 Virginia#Depauw 24 Cent
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
Princeton Daily Clarion

Tyler Badie scores a touchdown

Badie's time: The running back is now Missouri's go-to in the backfield. After three years as the second option, Tyler Badie has been waiting for this moment.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
gobobcats.com

Massarelli Scores in Loss at Columbia

NEW YORK, N.Y. - First year Emilia Massarelli recorded the first goal of her collegiate career but the Quinnipiac field hockey team dropped a non-conference matchup to Columbia, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. The Lions led 1-0 after the first quarter before scoring two goals each in the second and third...
SPORTS
College Football News

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Online

Arkansas-Rice scoring summary

TIME 8:23 (2:32 time of possession) SCORING PLAY KJ Jefferson ran 34 yards for a touchdown. Cam Little kicked the extra point. TIME 11:55 (2:59 time of possession) SCORING PLAY Collin Riccitelli kicked a 25-yard field goal. ARKANSAS 7, RICE 3. • Rice. TIME 4:19 (2:21 time of possession) SCORING...
SPORTS
oklahoman.com

First look: Michigan State at Miami odds and lines

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes (1-1) Saturday at noon ET. Below, we look at the Michigan State at Miamiodds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions. It's been a rough start for a Miami team that...
MICHIGAN STATE
slubillikens.com

Gaebe Scores at Purdue

Folk Field | West Lafayette, Ind. •Emily Gaebe scored in the 89th minute to cut Saint Louis' deficit in half, but Purdue held on for a 2-1 win over the Billikens Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. •The Billikens slipped to 1-5, while the Boilermakers improved to 3-1-2. SCORING SUMMARY. Sydney...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTOP

Saturday’s Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy