Kansas State

Kansas man sentenced for 3 child sex crimes

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARPER COUNTY– A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for convictions on three child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Jason Spooner, 56, of Bluff City, was sentenced by Harper County District Court Judge Gaten Wood to 167 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Spooner pleaded no contest on July 23 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

jcpost.com

Comments / 5

Karen Hedrick Painter
4d ago

14 years for all 3 children? Castration and Life with Bubba! For destroying those children’s lives, put him to death row NO APPEALS! Pediafiles cannot be rehabilitated. They do repeat child abuse, if out.

Reply(1)
2
Jacque Trosper
4d ago

Put the devil in a boat out in the Pacific. no food or water. Or is that good enough?

Reply
5
