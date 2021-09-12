FOOTBALL: Western edges New Castle with TD in final seconds

Western QB Dylan Bryant (2), shown running the ball in the Panthers’ 28-26 victory over Western Boone on Aug. 28, had a big two-way performance in the Panthers’ 49-42 victory over New Castle on Sunday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NEW CASTLE — Western quarterback Dylan Bryant punched in a one-yard touchdown run with 0:09 left in the game, capping an 80-yard scoring drive that lifted the Panthers to a 49-42 victory at New Castle on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers were trailing 42-41 when they took the ball over with slightly more than three minutes left to play.

“Our kids never backed down,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We got the ball back with about three minutes left in the game, drove right down the field, had to go 80 yards, drove right down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown.”

After Bryant’s late TD, Western back Deaglan Pleak ran in a two-point conversion to put New Castle in a seven-point hole. With just nine seconds to try to tie the game, New Castle tried to lateral the ball into a scoring opportunity on the final kickoff but Western’s special teams made the last big play of the game.

“They tried the Tennessee Titan throw-it-around on the kickoff return,” Stewart said. “They threw it and fumbled it on the kickoff return and Bret Echelbarger recovered it and sealed the win for us.”

That finished a high-scoring affair where Western (2-2) held the lead most of the time but could not shake New Castle (2-2).

Western led 21-14 at halftime with a four-yard TD run from Bryant, a 50-yard TD pass from Bryant to Garrett Lupoi, and a 35-yard scoring run from Bryant.

The Panthers went up two scores midway through the third quarter when Bryant hit Lupoi for a 25-yard TD pass and a 28-14 Panther lead. New Castle scored a TD pass to trim the Western lead to 28-21, but the Panthers went up two scores again on a 3-yard run by Pleak to lead 34-21 after three quarters.

New Castle and Western traded punches in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The Trojans trimmed the lead to 34-27, then Bryant pushed Western’s lead back up to 41-27 with a 40-yard run. New Castle scored two times in a row to take the lead at 42-41 with 3:18 left, setting the stage for Western’s winning drive.

“We got better [Saturday],” Stewart said. “We had to battle, we had to overcome a lot of adversity and our kids responded really well. They went into battle and they had each other’s backs. They were picking each other up when they were down. It was great to see.”

The Panthers got key performances all over the offense.

“Dylan Bryant obviously had a great day for us,” Stewart said. “He had four touchdowns rushing, two through the air and two interceptions [as a defender]. He’s playing both ways, he’s leading the team on the field. He’s really developed into a great leader for us."

Bryant ran for a career-high 276 yards on 33 carries and passed for 94 yards on 4-of-9 accuracy.

“Garrett Lupoi had two receiving touchdowns for us. Hayden Shepherd ran hard," Stewart added. "A lot of our offense was chewed up on the ground and our offensive line really came to work.”

On defense, the Panthers had to contend with a difficult New Castle passing attack.

“They’re a five-wide passing attack every single play,” Stewart said. “They executed well and made some plays, but overall our kids battled and came away with a big win.”