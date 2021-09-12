CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle, IN

FOOTBALL: Western edges New Castle with TD in final seconds

By Tribune sports staff
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHT85_0btRKoKA00
Western QB Dylan Bryant (2), shown running the ball in the Panthers’ 28-26 victory over Western Boone on Aug. 28, had a big two-way performance in the Panthers’ 49-42 victory over New Castle on Sunday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NEW CASTLE — Western quarterback Dylan Bryant punched in a one-yard touchdown run with 0:09 left in the game, capping an 80-yard scoring drive that lifted the Panthers to a 49-42 victory at New Castle on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers were trailing 42-41 when they took the ball over with slightly more than three minutes left to play.

“Our kids never backed down,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We got the ball back with about three minutes left in the game, drove right down the field, had to go 80 yards, drove right down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown.”

After Bryant’s late TD, Western back Deaglan Pleak ran in a two-point conversion to put New Castle in a seven-point hole. With just nine seconds to try to tie the game, New Castle tried to lateral the ball into a scoring opportunity on the final kickoff but Western’s special teams made the last big play of the game.

“They tried the Tennessee Titan throw-it-around on the kickoff return,” Stewart said. “They threw it and fumbled it on the kickoff return and Bret Echelbarger recovered it and sealed the win for us.”

That finished a high-scoring affair where Western (2-2) held the lead most of the time but could not shake New Castle (2-2).

Western led 21-14 at halftime with a four-yard TD run from Bryant, a 50-yard TD pass from Bryant to Garrett Lupoi, and a 35-yard scoring run from Bryant.

The Panthers went up two scores midway through the third quarter when Bryant hit Lupoi for a 25-yard TD pass and a 28-14 Panther lead. New Castle scored a TD pass to trim the Western lead to 28-21, but the Panthers went up two scores again on a 3-yard run by Pleak to lead 34-21 after three quarters.

New Castle and Western traded punches in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The Trojans trimmed the lead to 34-27, then Bryant pushed Western’s lead back up to 41-27 with a 40-yard run. New Castle scored two times in a row to take the lead at 42-41 with 3:18 left, setting the stage for Western’s winning drive.

“We got better [Saturday],” Stewart said. “We had to battle, we had to overcome a lot of adversity and our kids responded really well. They went into battle and they had each other’s backs. They were picking each other up when they were down. It was great to see.”

The Panthers got key performances all over the offense.

“Dylan Bryant obviously had a great day for us,” Stewart said. “He had four touchdowns rushing, two through the air and two interceptions [as a defender]. He’s playing both ways, he’s leading the team on the field. He’s really developed into a great leader for us."

Bryant ran for a career-high 276 yards on 33 carries and passed for 94 yards on 4-of-9 accuracy.

“Garrett Lupoi had two receiving touchdowns for us. Hayden Shepherd ran hard," Stewart added. "A lot of our offense was chewed up on the ground and our offensive line really came to work.”

On defense, the Panthers had to contend with a difficult New Castle passing attack.

“They’re a five-wide passing attack every single play,” Stewart said. “They executed well and made some plays, but overall our kids battled and came away with a big win.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, IN
New Castle, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Indiana Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#The Tennessee Titan#Td#Western
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
5K+
Followers
137
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy