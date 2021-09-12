Sunday Forecast: Cooler with a rain chance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hot Saturday, cooler temperatures return for the second half of the weekend. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms too. A cold front will stall out near the Nebraska-Kansas border Sunday. It will be cooler across most of the area, but those locations that stay south of the front will have another hot day. It should not be as muggy for those north of the front. With the stationary front close by as well as another upper level disturbance moving across the area, there is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated severe storms are possible in parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.