Ten candidates vie for nine Town Council spots in Tuesday's Democratic primary in Groton
GROTON — In a primary Tuesday, Democratic voters will elect nine candidates to appear as the Democratic slate for Town Council in the November municipal election. Ten candidates are vying for the nine spots. They include the five incumbents and four newcomers endorsed by the Groton Democratic Town Committee, as well as Town Councilor Portia Bordelon, who petitioned for the primary after she was not endorsed by Democrats. The party endorsed her for Board of Education and Representative Town Meeting.
