Hattie Lea Adkins

Born on March 17, 1940 in Raleigh County, she was the daughter of

the late William E. Bragg and Gladys M. Bennett Bragg.

Mrs. Adkins was a homemaker, and had made her home in Cool Ridge for

most of her adult life. For the past two years, she was a resident of the

Raleigh Center in Daniels, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving

husband of 55 years, Jessie C. Adkins; children, Randy Lee Adkins, Joseph

Dewaye Adkins, and Clyde Mitchell Adkins; two sisters May Plumley and Betty

Burdette; two brothers, Johnny Bragg and Everett Bragg.

Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her children,

Jerry Michael Adkins of Flat Top, WV, and Tammy Melissa Lilly of

Flat Top, WV; Three grandchildren, Christie Hart of Flat Top, WV, Zoe Adkins of

Beaver, WV, and Sam Adkins of Beaver, WV. Three great grandchildren, Hayden, Ryker, and Corbin Hart of Flat Top, WV.

Sisters, Margie Richmond of Freezeland Mountain, WV, Annie Sanchez of Akron, Ohio, and Margaret

Bennett of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

A graveside rite will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at

Oak Hill, WV on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3 PM with Rev. Orville Setliff

officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at

Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at the cemetery on Tuesday.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Raleigh Center and staff for the care given to Mrs. Adkins.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and

other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at

www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.