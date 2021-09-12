Hattie Lea Adkins
Born on March 17, 1940 in Raleigh County, she was the daughter of
the late William E. Bragg and Gladys M. Bennett Bragg.
Mrs. Adkins was a homemaker, and had made her home in Cool Ridge for
most of her adult life. For the past two years, she was a resident of the
Raleigh Center in Daniels, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving
husband of 55 years, Jessie C. Adkins; children, Randy Lee Adkins, Joseph
Dewaye Adkins, and Clyde Mitchell Adkins; two sisters May Plumley and Betty
Burdette; two brothers, Johnny Bragg and Everett Bragg.
Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her children,
Jerry Michael Adkins of Flat Top, WV, and Tammy Melissa Lilly of
Flat Top, WV; Three grandchildren, Christie Hart of Flat Top, WV, Zoe Adkins of
Beaver, WV, and Sam Adkins of Beaver, WV. Three great grandchildren, Hayden, Ryker, and Corbin Hart of Flat Top, WV.
Sisters, Margie Richmond of Freezeland Mountain, WV, Annie Sanchez of Akron, Ohio, and Margaret
Bennett of Benton Harbor, Michigan.
A graveside rite will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at
Oak Hill, WV on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3 PM with Rev. Orville Setliff
officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at the cemetery on Tuesday.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Raleigh Center and staff for the care given to Mrs. Adkins.
Private online condolences, floral tributes, and
other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at
www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV.
