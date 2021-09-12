CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Steven Robinson

By Naomi Bowles
 5 days ago
Kyle Steven Robinson, 55, of Beckley, WV, passed away unexpectedly 9/4/2021. He was born May 19, 1966 in Alexandria, VA. He was the son of Roger Earl (Butch) Robinson (deceased) and Annell B. Payne of Beckley. He is survived by his mother, wife Sharon Robinson, daughter Stephanie Elise Robinson, brother Michael Payne and his wife Louanne.

A memorial service will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on 2021-09-12 at Wesleyan Chapel, 830 Johnstown Road, Beckley, WV, USA.

Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center has been entrusted with cremation arrangements. Words of comfort may be offered to the family by visiting www.meltonmortuary.com

