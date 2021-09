Casey Coleman and Julianne Ames each scored for Sparta in a 2-0 win over Pope John in Sparta. Sophia Candeloro and Rachel Leitner both chipped in with an assist for Sparta (2-2), which won its second-straight game after losing its first two to open the year. Orianna Bennett made two saves to secure the shutout.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO