Patricia Ann Ward, age 73, of Second Creek, WV passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 the Genesis Health Care Center in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Born June 19, 1948 in Greenbrier County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harding W. and Nellie Ridgeway Boggs. Patricia was retired from the B.F. Goodrich Plant in Pickaway, WV. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Patricia enjoyed sitting outside in the warm sunshine taking in nature’s beauty. She also, enjoyed riding around on their land and checking out the animals and critters on her game cam.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Boggs Reynolds; one brother, Jimmy Boggs; and one grandson, Dakota Ward. Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond Ward of Second Creek, WV; one son, Brian Ward and companion Danica Dineen of Alderson, WV; one daughter, Carrie Williamson and husband Thomas of White Sulphur Springs, WV; three brothers, Bill Boggs and wife Beverly, Gary Boggs and wife Mary, and Bobby Boggs and wife Debi all of Second Creek, WV; one sister, Brenda McClung of Lewisburg, WV; one granddaughter, Ariene Mae Williamson of White Sulphur Springs, WV; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV, with Pastor Freddie Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery at Highland Park, WV. The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send the family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.