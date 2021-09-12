CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Patricia Ann Ward

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago

Patricia Ann Ward, age 73, of Second Creek, WV passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 the Genesis Health Care Center in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Born June 19, 1948 in Greenbrier County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harding W. and Nellie Ridgeway Boggs. Patricia was retired from the B.F. Goodrich Plant in Pickaway, WV. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Patricia enjoyed sitting outside in the warm sunshine taking in nature’s beauty. She also, enjoyed riding around on their land and checking out the animals and critters on her game cam.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Boggs Reynolds; one brother, Jimmy Boggs; and one grandson, Dakota Ward. Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond Ward of Second Creek, WV; one son, Brian Ward and companion Danica Dineen of Alderson, WV; one daughter, Carrie Williamson and husband Thomas of White Sulphur Springs, WV; three brothers, Bill Boggs and wife Beverly, Gary Boggs and wife Mary, and Bobby Boggs and wife Debi all of Second Creek, WV; one sister, Brenda McClung of Lewisburg, WV; one granddaughter, Ariene Mae Williamson of White Sulphur Springs, WV; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV, with Pastor Freddie Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery at Highland Park, WV. The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send the family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Crystal Ann Hanshaw Farley

Crystal Ann Hanshaw Farley was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on September 13, 2021 after battling several illnesses at the age of 61. Her family and friends will forever be saddened by her passing. Crystal was born August 8th, 1960, in Rosieres, France, to Richard and Lucille Duty Hanshaw. She was the proud mother of two daughters Farrah and Kristen Farley.
OBITUARIES
Lootpress

Bernice Wilson

Mrs. Bernice Wilson, 93 of Mabscott, WV, formerly of Livingston, AL, gained her wings on September 4, 2021. A true woman and warrior of the Lord, She wore many hats and touched a lot of people’s lives just by being the loving person she was. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, preacher, teacher, friend and definitely a songstress. She loved to praise the Lord through song where she would sing songs like; I Love To Praise Him, Another Day’s Journey, Prayer Changes Things, Trouble In My Way, and her favorite, One More Day.
MABSCOTT, WV
Lootpress

Sadness prevails as Bailey passes

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sadness prevailed in government as well as much of the City of Charleston as word spread of the accidental death of a city councilman yesterday. Kanawha Sheriff’s deputies said John Kennedy Bailey, the son of former state Treasurer Larrie Bailey, died from injuries suffered from a tree that fell on his car on Greenbrier Street near the Kanawha County animal shelter just outside city limits. A child was also in the car but was not injured, deputies said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy