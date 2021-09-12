Phyllis M. Garaffa, 64, of Bluffton SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a long illness.

Born December 8, 1956, in Beckley, WV, she was the daughter of the late James and Betsy Reno Daniel.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 41 years William (Bill) Garaffa, Brother James P. Daniel Jr wife Jeannie of Winfield, WV and Brother Robert L. Daniel of Beckley, WV.

It was Phyllis’s decision to donate her body for medical research so that others may benefit.

In remembrance of Phyllis a Memorial Service will held at Melton’s on September 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

