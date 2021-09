If the FAU Owls can find success at quarterback and at kicker, this has the look of the program’s third Conference USA champion since 2017. The Owls — who went 5-4 last year, including a 25-10 loss to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl — went through perhaps the nation’s oddest quarterback battle. There were originally five players in the hunt. Two of those five are the sons of key FAU coaches, and they have been beaten out — for the moment at least — by Miami Hurricanes transfer N’Kosi Perry.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO