Beckley, WV

Mary Louise “April” Ransom

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago

April, as she was known by family and friends was born on December 3, 1941

in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was the daughter of the late Edward Atkinson and

Mary Morrow Atkinson.

She was a former employee of Pinecrest Hospital in Beckley, and was a

homemaker. She attended Mabscott Holiness Church, and enjoyed bird feeding,

working word-search puzzles, and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, April was preceded in death by her husband,

Larry Ransom, and a sister Sandra Fuchs.

Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her children:

Michelle Noto and husband Pete of Michigan, Laurie Keller and husband Ernie of

Mabscott, Stephanie Ransom of Florida, and Larry Ransom Jr. and wife Michelle of

Beaver. Two sisters, Karen Nell of Michigan, and Terry Osborne and husband

Larry of Alabama. Fifteen Grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and a host of other

family members and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at Mabscott Holiness Church on

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11AM with Rev. E.G. “Buzz” Keller and Rev. Eddie

Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at

Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services

on Wednesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Larry Ransom Jr., Jerry Stover

Jr., Cody Stover, Tucker Ransom, Pete Noto, Jacob Fernandez, and Ernie Keller.

Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions

of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at

www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral

Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.

