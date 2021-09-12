Mary Louise “April” Ransom
April, as she was known by family and friends was born on December 3, 1941
in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was the daughter of the late Edward Atkinson and
Mary Morrow Atkinson.
She was a former employee of Pinecrest Hospital in Beckley, and was a
homemaker. She attended Mabscott Holiness Church, and enjoyed bird feeding,
working word-search puzzles, and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, April was preceded in death by her husband,
Larry Ransom, and a sister Sandra Fuchs.
Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her children:
Michelle Noto and husband Pete of Michigan, Laurie Keller and husband Ernie of
Mabscott, Stephanie Ransom of Florida, and Larry Ransom Jr. and wife Michelle of
Beaver. Two sisters, Karen Nell of Michigan, and Terry Osborne and husband
Larry of Alabama. Fifteen Grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and a host of other
family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mabscott Holiness Church on
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11AM with Rev. E.G. “Buzz” Keller and Rev. Eddie
Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at
Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services
on Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ransom Jr., Jerry Stover
Jr., Cody Stover, Tucker Ransom, Pete Noto, Jacob Fernandez, and Ernie Keller.
Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions
of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at
www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral
Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.
