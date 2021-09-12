CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagner hangs on for Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 victory in Monterey

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was safe from the dusty surface of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Round 11 of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires on Saturday. Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) hung on for the win while holding off a charging Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) who finished second. Promising young rookie Aaron Jeansonne (No. 24 Provision Motorsports), who won a scholarship to race in the series in the Mazda Shootout, finished third.

MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Mazda Mx 5#Idemitsu#Hixon Motor Sports#Californian#Gresham#Racing Enterprises
