Mooresville can’t keep pace with Davie County offense

MOCKSVILLE—It seemed that no matter what the Mooresville defense did on Friday night, it was not going to slow down Davie County in the slightest. Between Alex Summers throwing the ball all over the field to a host of receivers and Tate Carney carving up the Mooresville defense on the ground, the Blue Devils (1-2) had no answers. The War Eagles’ (3-0) offense was relentless for nearly all 48 minutes, racking up an eye-popping 598 yards on their way to a 51-34 win over Mooresville.