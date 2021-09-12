CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinton, WV

Alice Bengey

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxoeH_0btRJLt000

Alice Bengey, 95, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 5, 1926 in Alderson, WV she was the daughter of the late Joe and Stella Tabor Smith. Alice was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hinton. She was the former owner of The Diner, worked at Davis Department Store, and retired from the Summers County Board of Education where she had worked as a teachers aide.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bengey, a stepson, Bobby Bengey, a brother, Ralph Smith and a sister, Dorothy Shields.

Those left to cherish her memory include: daughters, Libby Goins of Alderson, WV and Nannie Miller (Mike) of Jumping Branch, WV; Grandchildren and great grandchildren; Stephenie Shirley (Mark) of Chesapeake, VA ( Connor and Luke) Allison Bivens (Ryan) of Charles Town, WV (Logan, Jaxson, and Macen) Mike Miller (Julie) of Princeton, WV (Olivia and Easton) Jesse Miller (Sheila) of Fayetteville, NC (Royal) Robert Bengey (Linda) of Hilldale, WV (Anastasia and daughter Alessiah) and Joe Bengey of Hilldale, WV.

A private service will be held by Pastor Jeff Canterbury at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Summers County Council on Aging, 120 2nd Avenue, Hinton, WV.

The family would like to sincerely thank Alisa Lane, Hospice of Southern WV, and her granddaughters; Stephenie Shirley and Allison Bivens for their care and compassion.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Alora Faith Spaulding

Alora Faith Spaulding, born August 26, 2021 passed away September 12, 2021 at CAMC Women’s and Childrends in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of Shane Spaulding and Selena Chustz. Alora is preceded in death by her great grandparents Ora and Robert Marcum, Joanna Maynard, Hazel Dingess, and Millard Spaulding,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Bernice Wilson

Mrs. Bernice Wilson, 93 of Mabscott, WV, formerly of Livingston, AL, gained her wings on September 4, 2021. A true woman and warrior of the Lord, She wore many hats and touched a lot of people’s lives just by being the loving person she was. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, preacher, teacher, friend and definitely a songstress. She loved to praise the Lord through song where she would sing songs like; I Love To Praise Him, Another Day’s Journey, Prayer Changes Things, Trouble In My Way, and her favorite, One More Day.
MABSCOTT, WV
Lootpress

Sadness prevails as Bailey passes

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sadness prevailed in government as well as much of the City of Charleston as word spread of the accidental death of a city councilman yesterday. Kanawha Sheriff’s deputies said John Kennedy Bailey, the son of former state Treasurer Larrie Bailey, died from injuries suffered from a tree that fell on his car on Greenbrier Street near the Kanawha County animal shelter just outside city limits. A child was also in the car but was not injured, deputies said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy