If Cal had thought it had trouble with Nevada in the football season opener last week, wait until it gets a load of TCU. The Bears, who were upset, 22-17, by the Wolf Pack, go on the road to face the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday. TCU is coming off a 45-3 rout of FCS foe Duquesne in its opener. The Bears are no Duquesne, but TCU is no Nevada. It is picked third in the Big 12, which isn’t bad when you consider that Nos.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO