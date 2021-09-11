CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

9/11 Remembered: Parham Parastaran

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Having been born in and ultimately having fled that part of the world, I was all too familiar with terrorism.’. I was driving to my Bloomington Tire & Auto location listening to the news on the radio when it was interrupted with a breaking news. A plane had just ran into one of the towers.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Remembering 9/11

Mini Fact: It took less than two hours for the twin towers of the World Trade Center to collapse after they were struck by airplanes. Today, a single building, One World Trade Center, stands in their place. This week, Americans are remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001 — two decades ago. The Mini Page reminds us of what happened that day and why it’s still important 20 years later. What…
POLITICS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana remembers 9/11

The Freedom Flag Committee of Bunert Park hosted its annual observance Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Speakers included Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow, Police Chief Robert Johnson, Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen and Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner. Featured speaker was Congressman Jake Ellzey.
CORSICANA, TX
Hastings Tribune

Community remembers 9/11

Vowing to never forget the horrendous attack by foreign extremists against the United States homeland, Hastings community leaders reflected on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, on Saturday at Duncan Field. The ceremony opened with the presentation of colors to display the American flag and Nebraska state flag, followed...
WCVB

9/11: Massachusetts Remembers

BOSTON — For many of us, the memories of 9/11 are still exceptionally vivid. The nation promised to "never forget," and the families of the victims are still working to make sure that promise is kept. But what does that mean for Massachusetts, and the world, 20 years later?. We...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Bloomington Tire Auto#American
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
CBS Denver

C-130 Makes History By Landing On Highway 287 In Wyoming

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
WYOMING STATE
northglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Remembering 9/11 in Broomfield

Metro North Fire Rescue District joined with the City and County of Broomfield Saturday, Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Featured speakers included Tom Faughnan, Jr., who lost his brother, Chris, when the Twin Towers collapsed, retired New York Fire Department Captain John Fatta, who woked at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the attacks.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Couple Seeks Answers After Safe Containing $500K In Valuables Stolen From Their Home

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — An elderly Berkeley couple are seeking answers after they said a thief was able to steal a 300 pound safe from their home, containing an estimated $500,000 in jewelry and other valuables. The victims told KPIX 5 that police responded right away but the couple quickly discovered the department just didn’t have the resources to fully investigate and help them get their family treasures back. According to the couple, the burglar entered the home and knew exactly where to go. He went upstairs and dragged the safe on the hardwood floor, using a quilt off a bed to...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Six Shot, Two Killed Overnight In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot and two died overnight in Baltimore, police said. One incident was a triple shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later. Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place in central Baltimore for a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the buttock. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Less than 10 minutes later in northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.          
BALTIMORE, MD
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
MONTEAGLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy