The Dark Apocalypse

Raelynn Cormac and a bunch of other students at their former college one day appear in the middle of a mall, empty and quiet. The mall was too quiet, and they grew curious about what was outside until they saw the sky, which was pitch black. What they didn’t know was that they were in a dimension called The Dark Ages. With the help of Dorian Black, Rae and the students try to find a way out of the dark dimension to their dimension, but in order to escape, they have to meet Mr. Ackerman. Mr. Ackerman lives in the forest, where they were transported from inside the mall, and now have to meet him, they are given orders to kill monsters that are a threat to The Dark Ages dimension which they are not supposed to be in.