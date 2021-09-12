CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Cal Fire suspends all outdoor burning in SLO County

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire is suspending all outdoor open burning in San Luis Obispo County effective Saturday at 8 a.m.

The suspension bans burns like campfires, warming fires and ceremonial fires.

Cal Fire said it decided to enact a suspension due to current fire conditions and the number of resources they have sent to Northern California to help battle the growing wildfires.

The order was made under the authority vested by the Director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Cal Fire said the suspension will be reassessed when critical fire conditions decline and/or fire resources return from Northern California.

Cal Fire also wants to encourage residents to get prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around each home.

For more information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit www.readyfor wildfire.org.

