CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Live Updates: FSU 14, JSU 7 - Third Quarter

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Jacksonville State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-1) and Gamecocks (0-1) can be seen on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream or listen, click here. For those attending, here are details on pregame fanfare. If you aren't making it, but want to watch with fellow Seminoles, information on game-watching parties can be found here.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Early-down miscues are piling up, hindering FSU’s offense

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State put up 38 points in its season opener against Notre Dame, a total that only Clemson and Alabama have surpassed in the last three seasons. Big plays, a diverse running attack, and two quarterbacks with different skill sets were a part of that output. The follow...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Pack's 2021-22 ACC schedule released

The 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule was released Thursday night, as NC State and the rest of the conference found out what its upcoming conference season will look like. The Pack will open up its ACC campaign on Dec. 4 at home against Louisville, before taking its first road trip...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Miami vs. Michigan State match-up breakdown and prediction

The start to the 2021 season has been a testy one for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and it won’t get any easier this week as UM plays host to Michigan State. UM (1-1) opened the year with a rough 44-13 loss to Alabama in week one followed by a gritty 25-23 win over Appalachian State at home in week two.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

South Carolina football: Shane Beamer eyes Georgia showdown

South Carolina's first-year coach Shane Beamer wants the Gamecocks to cherish that feeling of winning. South Carolina rallied from a 14-point deficit to edge East Carolina 20-17 and improved to 2-0. “Winning is hard,” Beamer said on SEC Today. “People look at schedules and say, ‘This is a win, this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

Kurelic: On Bowles, offensive line recruits, and Texas targets

Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On September 12 in a VIP intel item I posted the news that elite Ohio State linebacker...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

‘Focused’ Holton Ahlers looking for a bounce-back performance

East Carolina entered the season with the belief third-year starting quarterback Holton Ahlers would take the next step in his career, from a promising player that had flashed talent in record-breaking performances, to a consistent, all-conference caliber performer week-in and week-out. Through two weeks, and following consecutive losses to Appalachian...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football releases 'Love' trailer for SEC opener vs South Carolina

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face South Carolina in the 2021 season Southeastern Conference opener. On Thursday, the Bulldogs video team has released a video trailer for the conference matchup. This 108-second feature, titled 'Love,' is narrated by Richard Appleby and highlights handling adversity together, leaving the Georgia jersey better than when it was first worn, and leaving a legacy that stands the test of time.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Jermaine Johnson
247Sports

Louisville basketball schedule released for 2021-22 season

The University of Louisville officially released its basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday night. The Cardinals will play 18 games at home in the KFC Yum Center, while playing in the Cable Beach Championship - which includes two games in the Bahamas - and the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cardinals will be on ESPN's Big Monday slate three times.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ASU still looking to strike balance and find groove with passing game

Having briefly scanned his options downfield, Arizona State sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the opposing defense into chaos during one first-quarter play in last Saturday's matchup with UNLV by weaponizing the one trait that sets him apart from so many other quarterbacks: his feet. As Daniels made the initial move...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The 2-4-7 showdown: Week 3 (Joey vs. Collin)

The 2021 college football season is set to bring plenty of excitement. In what might be a renaissance year for the sport, the unexpected should be expected. So, what better time to try something new?. Two members of the OUInsider staff are set to go head-to-head for the season. Joey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gamecocks#The Acc Network#Malik Mcclain Wr#Rb Lawrance Toafili#Lb#Db Akeem Dent#The Minnesota Vikings#The Stage Jsu#Uab#Division I Aa Fcs
247Sports

Bruins Offer Four-Star 2023 Cornerback Prospect

UCLA's recent run of offers to the 2023 class continued this week when Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Aaron Williams tweeted he had been offered by the Bruins. Williams became the fifth cornerback in the 2023 class to land a UCLA offer, and the third in this newest batch, along with Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha cornerback Cole Martin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combo for Tennessee Tech game

After last week’s “Orange Wave” look against Pitt, Tennessee football will be back in its traditional uniform set this week. The Vols announced on social media on Thursday that the team will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white cleats for the matchup against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, scheduled for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kentucky football: Eddie Gran to return to Wildcats in off-field role

In a turn of events, former Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is back with the program. However, Gran is coming back to the team in an off-field role, per Kentucky Sports Radio, via CatsPause.com. Gran was with Kentucky from 2016-20 as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach. But,...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

2024 QB Isaac Wilson looking at Rutgers visit

Rutgers appears to be in line to draw the presence of one of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2024 class very soon. Isaac Wilson, the youngest brother of New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, has his sights set on checking out the Scarlet Knights in early October for the Ohio State game. That same weekend, the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon promising prospect will be in the area to see his brother face off against the Tennessee Titans at Metlife Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

Ten things to know about Cincinnati

Indiana (1-1) gets a major home test on Saturday when No. 8 Cincinnati comes to Memorial Stadium for an afternoon clash. This will be a 12-noon ET kickoff on ESPN. The scheduled announcing crew includes Dave Pasch (p-b-p), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) & Tom Luginbill (sideline) The Bearcats are members of...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus FIU

Who: Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0) vs. Florida International (1-1, 0-0) Last Meeting: Texas Tech 56, FIU 3, September 10, 2005. Coaches: Texas Tech, Matt Wells (54-48); Florida International, Butch Davis (87-65) When Texas Tech Has the Ball: Sonny Cumbie has gotten off to a somewhat slow start as Texas Tech’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Top Pac-12 Wager of the Week: Fresno State to cover spread at UCLA

As Saturday approaches, college football pundits are making their picks for this week’s games. One CBS Sports gambling expert Jon Berger put his stamp on the Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 13 UCLA as the “top Pac-12 wager to make right now for Week 3.”. Fresno State opened as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy