Live Updates: FSU 14, JSU 7 - Third Quarter

Rutgers appears to be in line to draw the presence of one of the nation's top quarterbacks in the 2024 class very soon. Isaac Wilson, the youngest brother of New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, has his sights set on checking out the Scarlet Knights in early October for the Ohio State game. That same weekend, the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon promising prospect will be in the area to see his brother face off against the Tennessee Titans at Metlife Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO