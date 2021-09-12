Johnston stumbles, UAB defense shattered in 56-7 loss at No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Just like the season opener, Georgia's 2021 home season opener played out like very few thought it would as the Bulldogs plugged Stetson Bennett IV in at quarterback due to a core injury to junior JT Daniels. Bennett proceeded to complete 10-of-12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record, while also reeling off a 20-yard run, the longest of the game for the Dawgs. It was a conference-honors level performance and the latest chapter in the surprising career of the former walk-on. Georgia's defense allowed 14 yards, with three sacks, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions, including a pick-six for the second week in a row. After gaining just 258 yards against Clemson, Georgia racked up 539 yards against the Blazers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO