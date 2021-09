They came, saw (one another) and concurred – the late, great Lute Olson was more than a coach to them, but a friend, associate and a mentor for life. “I would just thank him,” former UA great Steve Kerr said when asked what he’d do or say if he would be able to talk to him. “Everybody here was impacted by him so dramatically. My life changed in an incredible fashion after coming to UA and playing for Coach O, learning everything I did from him. My whole professional career in basketball is really thanks to Coach.”

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO