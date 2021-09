Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan is fearless, especially after dislocating his finger. All he did after the injury was throw the winning touchdown. Let’s set up the drama. With 1 minute, 13 seconds to go, Coan had the Notre Dame offense on the move against Toledo. The Fighting Irish were down 29-24. Then Coan got his throwing hand banged up as a Toledo defender thumped him right after a throw.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO