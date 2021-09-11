CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County reveals beach nourishment bids

On Sept. 8, Dare County posted this update on the status of the beach nourishment projects slated to begin in four county municipalities next spring. At the Dare County Board of Commissioners Sept. 7 meeting, it voted unanimously to adopt an initial resolution authorizing the negotiation of an installment financing contract for the beach nourishment projects that are planned to take place in Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills.

