Spokane, WA

Sunday looking nice in spite of isolated shower chance – Matt

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not quite done with wet weather this weekend, but we’re done enough that you should make your plans with confidence for Sunday. Skies have cleared out on Saturday but will cloud over again tonight. Wake-up weather on Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Starting Saturday night a couple of showers will be possible near the Canada border, but are unlikely to come down out of the mountains. Isolated shower chances will continue through mid-afternoon for places like Republic, Colville, Newport, Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. Elsewhere rain chances on Sunday will be less than 10 percent and we’ll see the sun come out again after lunchtime.

www.kxly.com

