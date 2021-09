Virginia Tech made a statement on their opening night as the Hokies beat formerly #10 North Carolina 17-10, launching themselves into the top 25 at #19 in the AP Poll. Now, the Hokies look to turn the page and not look too far ahead to next week's Black Diamond Trophy battle with West Virginia as they host a Middle Tennessee State team hungry to try to pull off a big upset at Lane Stadium.

