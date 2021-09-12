Syracuse defense holds Rutgers to 17 points in home-opening loss
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. On the start of Rutgers’ fourth drive, the Syracuse defense pressured senior quarterback Noah Vedral. He faked the handoff to running back Isaih Pacheco, but SU’s McKinley Williams almost immediately made his way into the pocket, forcing Vedral to spin before Williams dropped him from behind at RU’s 25-yard line. Williams stood up and bowed, and the sack set the Scarlet Knights back 10 yards.ww3.dailyorange.com
