THEY DID IT! More specifically, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader did it, but mostly Corbin Burnes. The Milwaukee Brewers finally have their second no-hitter in franchise history. From the first inning, it was clear that Corbin Burnes had his A+ stuff working today. In the second inning, he surpassed 200 strikeouts on the season, just the 10th such season by any Brewers pitcher in franchise history.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO