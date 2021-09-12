Local colleges: Coast Guard men's soccer remains unbeaten

Kings Point, N.Y. — Sophomore Charles Fish scored in the 66th minute and the Coast Guard Academy men's soccer team went on to beat Merchant Marine 1-0 on Saturday.

The win gave the Bears the first point of the season in the race for the Superintendents' Trophy, the season-long contest between the rivals.

Josh Hudson, also a sophomore, made five saves for unbeaten (5-0) Coast Guard.

Volleyball

• Coast Guard swept a pair of matches, beating UMass Dartmouth and Roger Williams. The Bears beat UMass 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 and Roger Williams 25-16, 25-16, 25-17. Amanda Dake had 22 kills on the day for the Bears (5-3), Sophia Galdamez had 20 kills and Noelle Tursky had 53 assists.

• Mitchell College suffered a pair of losses at Merchant Marine, losing to the hosts 3-0 and falling to Pratt 3-1. Olivia DeLoach and Molly Steel-Miller had 11 kills each for Mitchell (2-3) against Pratt, Claire Binfield had 34 assists, Bree Rudolph had seven kills and 10 digs and DeLoach had 15 digs.

Women's soccer

• Ileana Perez had three goals and two assists as Mitchell beat Old Westbury 10-2. Elon Johnson had two goals and an assist and Gemma Landry had a goal and two assists for the Mariners (2-2). Francesca Zamarripa, Madison Nicynski, Tessa Seesock and Rachel Ricciuti also scored for Mitchell.

• Brielle Pearce scored off a free kick in overtime as Coast Guard beat Westfield State 3-2 at the Drew tournament. Pearce's second goal of the game came in the 98th minute. Anna Carleton gave the Bears (2-1) a 10 lead with a goal in the 34th minute.

Women's cross country

• Coast Guard finished second in the Ron Stonitsch Invite at Vassar. The Bears had three runners — all freshmen — place in the top 15 led by Hope Shales, who was fourth in 19:31.3. Paige Phillips was ninth (20:03.7) and Riley Thorburn was 15th (20:28.9).

• Mitchell's Lara Jacobs finished 20th at the Smith Invitational with a time of 22:13. Teammate Abby Rasmussen was 46th (25:48).

Men's cross country

• Mitchell finished eighth at the nine-team Smith Invitational. NFA graduate Evan Carney led the Mariners with a 37th-place finish (20:23). Liam Cobb of Mitchell was 40th (20:32).