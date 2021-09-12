Kansas man sentenced for 3 child sex crimes

CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Johnathon T. Meservey, 19 Braymer, was northbound on. Route A and traveled off the east side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the pickup traveled off the west side of the road, overturned and the driver was ejected from the passenger side window.

