Pop Smoke’s Gravesite Reportedly Targeted by Vandals

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite has become a crime scene. As shown in photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s crypt at New York City’s Green-Wood Cemetery was found completely destroyed this weekend. The images include close-ups of the Pop Smoke’s broken marble plaque engraved with his full, birth-given name, Bashar Barakah Jackson. The other plaques on the outer wall of the mausoleum were seemingly untouched, suggesting the vandalism was targeted.

Pop Smoke's Brooklyn Crypt Smashed, Vandalized With Casket Allegedly Removed

It's been nearly two years since rapper Pop Smoke was tragically gunned down in an LA Airbnb rental. As his music lives on and his family, friends, and fans continue to mourn his passing, those close to him are now dealing with another form of violation. TMZ reports that the late rapper's gravesite has been vandalized.
TheDailyBeast

Rapper Pop Smoke’s Crypt Vandalized by Perps Who Apparently Tried to Get Into Casket: TMZ

Unidentified vandals have smashed up the crypt of rapper Pop Smoke and apparently tried to get something out of the tomb, according to TMZ. The damage was discovered early Saturday morning at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, where the 20-year-old star was put to rest after he was fatally shot during a Hollywood Hills home invasion last year. According to photos of the damaged crypt published by TMZ, the outer wall of the mausoleum—which featured the rapper’s real name, Bashar Barakah Jackson—was broken and there were drag marks on the floor, as if the perpetrators tried to pull something out of the tomb. An eyewitness cited by TMZ said there was further evidence at the scene that the unknown vandals tried to get into Pop Smoke’s casket: a concrete slab that would normally sit on top of the casket was found outside.
