Pop Smoke’s Gravesite Reportedly Targeted by Vandals
It appears Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite has become a crime scene. As shown in photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s crypt at New York City’s Green-Wood Cemetery was found completely destroyed this weekend. The images include close-ups of the Pop Smoke’s broken marble plaque engraved with his full, birth-given name, Bashar Barakah Jackson. The other plaques on the outer wall of the mausoleum were seemingly untouched, suggesting the vandalism was targeted.www.complex.com
