The State of Texas is being sued by the Justice Department for unconstitutionally banning abortions

 5 days ago
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Thursday in federal court in Texas saying that the new law banning most abortions is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit asked that a judge recognize the law as invalid.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the long-standing Supreme Court precedent shows the law is unconstitutional.

The law is known as SB8 and makes it unlawful to have an abortion once a heartbeat can be detected, which is around 6 weeks. There are no special considerations for incest or rape.

While other states have been unsuccessful at passing similar laws, Texas was able to by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits to court, not criminal prosecutors.

Anyone could bring a lawsuit to court even if they have no connection to the woman getting an abortion and be entitled to at least $10,000 in damages.

Garland, who helped file the lawsuit against the state of Texas, says this deputizes private citizens and allows them to act as bounty hunters against the women who are having their constitutional rights violated.

Neighboring states have said their abortion clinics are seeing an increase in patients from Texas.

Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Amy Coney Barrett Fears Supreme Court Will Be Increasingly Seen As Partisan

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has shared her fears that the public may increasingly view the high court as partisan. Barrett, whose confirmation to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sealed conservative control of the court during the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, made the comments during a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville's McConnell Center on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
abc11.com

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Attorney General Frosh Offers Support For DOJ Challenge Of Texas Abortion Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is offering his support for the Justice Department’s challenge of the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Frosh joined 24 other attorneys general in signing an amicus brief, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, in support of the DOJ’s attempt to temporarily halt the law. Another provision of the Texas law allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who provides an abortion after six weeks or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The brief argues the new law violates the...
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Company

The most devastating tool of abortion bounty hunters in Texas could be the surveillance state

For years, we’ve seen the massive expansion of the surveillance state, a network of public and private tracking tools that can monitor nearly every aspect of our lives. These tools have been used to terrorize communities of color, rip undocumented families apart, and enable other abuses. But as anti-choice bounty hunters start to enforce Texas’s terrifying new law, these same systems will likely have a new target: abortion.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Josh Shapiro Among Attorneys General Joining Justice Department’s Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Law

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two dozen Democratic attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro, are joining the U.S. Department of Justice’s fight against Texas’ newly-passed abortion law. Shapiro is among 23 leaders filing an amicus brief. The group argues the law violates Roe V. Wade, which rules abortions are legal before a pregnancy is viable. Last week, the Department of Justice announced it is suing Texas over the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
