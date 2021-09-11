CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas-Arkansas halftime report: Horns struggle on offense

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
For the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era, Texas has some adversity in front of it. On the road against Arkansas, the SEC school is pitching a shutout against its old Southwest Conference rival, 16-0.

The Longhorns’ offensive line has been a real issue. Neither Hudson Card nor Bijan Robinson has been able to get anything going. Arkansas’ defensive line has been getting pressure consistently — even when sending only three guys.

Jordan Whittington has a couple of key drops as well. One was in the end zone which would have put Texas on the scoreboard. The other would have been a big play down the field just before halftime, giving the offense the momentum it craves.

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson has done an excellent job within the offense. Analyst Greg McElroy even compared him to former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton during the broadcast. Texas’ defense has not been the issue to this point, but it needs to make a few key stops to make a comeback.

Key stats

Hudson Card: 4 of 8, 39 passing yards

Bijan Robinson: 10 carries for 38 rushing yards

Xavier Worthy: One reception, 25 receiving yards

K.J. Jefferson: 12 of 15, 37 passing yards. Seven carries for 59 rushing yards

Texas has a long way to go if it wants to complete a second-half comeback against Arkansas. You can catch the rest of the game on ESPN.

