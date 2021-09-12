CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Thomas J. Bradley, 77, of Alexandria Bay

 5 days ago

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas J. Bradley, 77, Cooper Lane, passed away peacefully Thursday night at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. He had been a patient there since September 1, 2021. Tom was born on January 20, 1944 in Albany, NY, the son of John T. and Louise Kuon Bradley. He graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany and received his Master's Degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1969. Tom married Barbara J. Bouchey on December 4, 1965 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg, NY.

