Kurt Busch exits early after hard crash at Richmond

Kurt Busch was perplexed as to what was wrong with the left rear of his Chevrolet that resulted in a crash in Turn 1 at Richmond Raceway midway through the first stage. “I was just impressed with our speed, the way we unloaded and had that first 30 lap run,” Busch said. “After the pit stop – my wife has this word she uses with horses – she says ‘something felt wonky.’ Something in the left rear wasn’t right, but my guys said they got the tire tight, made an adjustment, and there was no rub, and the left rear let go.