STOKESDALE, N.C. — The driver of a tanker truck filled with 6,000 gallons of a chemical substance died after an accident on Belews Creek Road Monday, according to officials. Duke Energy said as of Tuesday afternoon about 40 customers are without power in the area. Crews said the truck got tangled in power lines, and the accident also created a hazardous materials situation.

STOKESDALE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO