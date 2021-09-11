John H. ‘Tugboat’ Lockridge, 43, Brookville

John Henry Lockridge was born August 10, 1978, and passed away September 8, 2021, at Brookville Health Care Center. He was the proud father of four beautiful children: Anastasia, Jasmine, Laynie, and Dalton. He also shared his paternal love with his two stepchildren, Drew and Grace. He is survived by his father and stepmother, John and Teresa Lockridge, his mother and stepfather, Donna and Mickey Rosenberger, his sister Shawna (Jim) Evans and their six children, two stepsisters, Esther Lynch and Terra (Matt) Loeffler, and their two children, a step-brother, Wade (Tracy) Rosenberger and their daughter. John also left behind his devoted partner whom he chose for life, Dawn Becker, the six children they shared together and three grandchildren, Benji, Xavier, and Melody. John will be forever missed by Jeremy (Hollie) Noah, his brother by choice and heart, his guardian, and his life-long best friend and their three children who called him uncle.