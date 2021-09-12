CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Rekindle the spirit of unity in honor of 9/11

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvnL7_0btRB4gE00
© Getty

This year, the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured on a defining day for a generation of Americans. This was one of America’s darkest moments. To be sure, we will never forget the sacrifices made that day. But I also remember, clearly, how we as a nation came together afterward to help one another and rise from this tragedy.

To commemorate the spirit of sacrifice of our first responders, AmeriCorps is humbled to help honor those heroes by again uniting the country through service, wherever we are.

The September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, which was spearheaded by the families of the 9/11 victims to honor their loved ones, allows us to turn a day of tragedy into a day of action. Now, it has become a day of service, remembrance, and resilience for our entire nation.

If there was ever a time our country needed to show resilience and unity, it is now.

As the Acting CEO of AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, I have seen simple acts of service heal hearts and communities. When we volunteer, we return to the roots which bind us together as Americans.

I see this power of service every day. I see volunteers not only giving their time and improving their communities, but also encouraging others to join in making our nation stronger. Through service, Americans connect on a deeper level with their country, their communities, and the people they serve, and inspire others to do the same.

Those are the principles at the heart of AmeriCorps — service over self, channeling the power of people to solve problems, building on the assets of the community, and embracing diversity and inclusiveness.

Those principles drove me to a career in national service. I was 15 years old when President John F. Kennedy became president. Growing up in Boston — the birthplace of our democracy and home to the Kennedys — this was a big moment for our community.

During his inaugural address President Kennedy made his famous call to service: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

I was profoundly moved by his speech and by the idea that every American has something to contribute to making our country better; our greatness is not about what can be done for us, but what can be done by us, together.

That idea is at the heart of everything we do at AmeriCorps. It has been the driving force of my career.

My service journey began in 1967, when I served three years as a VISTA volunteer and VISTA leader — now known as an AmeriCorps member. Since then, my experience in national service has led me to a life of service including a detail to the White House in 1993 to help Eli Segal “turn the poetry into prose” by standing up the newly created Corporation for National and Community Service, now known as “AmeriCorps.”

In my more than half century in national service, I’ve had countless opportunities to witness firsthand the power of service to transform lives and communities.

I have seen our members and volunteers tackle some of our toughest challenges including disaster response. Right now, our members are responding to Hurricane Ida.

Service bridges divides, gives us a sense of shared duty, and common purpose, uniting people across age, race, gender, background, and religion, in a deep appreciation for our country.

Amid the myriad of challenges facing our country, millions of Americans have stepped forward to become part of the solution. To find common ground. To make us stronger. To get things done.

This 9/11, ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country…in your community.

Join us in honoring this day through service — find a volunteer project near you, contribute an act of good, or make a pledge to serve. Together, we’ll rekindle that spirit of unity that swept the nation 20 years ago and honor our heroes who demonstrated to all of us that even on its worst day, America can show its best.

Mal Coles is Acting CEO of AmeriCorps.

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

On the eve of milestone 9/11 anniversary, some thoughts on unity

Recently I was reflecting on where I was and what I was doing when I learned of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. For whatever reason, I added 9 and 11 in my head. I had never thought to total those two familiar numbers before. But this year the sum total is most appropriate.
Columbia Missourian

On anniversary of 9/11, let us strive for unity

On Saturday, we will gather to remember the horror of 9/11. It is a day of infamy as we recollect the deadliest attack on U.S. soil by a foreign group in American history. That event 20 years ago changed all of our lives forever. We were aware of terrorism. American...
SOCIETY
yoursun.com

Unity, remembrance theme of Venice 9/11 ceremony

VENICE — Even before the 9/11 ceremony started Saturday at Patriots Park in Venice, it was obvious people remembered the fateful day 20 years earlier. Many were wearing hats or shirts that said, “We will never forget.” Many parked cars had American flags on them. Folding chairs featured the letters “USA.”
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg Celebrating the Spirit of Unity in the Community

YMCAs across the nation are joining Welcoming America to celebrate new Americans. It’s part of Welcoming Week, which runs from Friday, Sept. 10-19. During the week YMCAs will host several activities to promote cross-cultural understanding. Organizers at the YMCA at Virginia Tech discussed the importance of this event and the types of events people can participate in with Living Local Host, Kianna Price.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Americans#Americorps#Vista#The White House
WATE

Honoring the heroes of 9/11

Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that Americans will never forget; ceremonies honoring the first responders, military personnel and others are happening this weekend. WATE Midday News.
FESTIVAL
Fox 59

Honoring 9/11 with love

BALTIMORE, Md. — Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. In the days after the tragedy, we stood together as a country. We were united in grief, resolve and patriotism. Tragedy often brings us together. Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer talks about some lessons we learned...
SOCIETY
WYTV.com

Howland museum honors American spirit with exhibit remembering 9/11

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Medici Museum of Art in Howland is remembering 9/11 and the first responders who lost their lives. They are also honoring the American spirit during a special exhibit this weekend. It’s highlight is artifacts from somebody who was there at Ground Zero. The showcase of...
GIRARD, OH
manisteenews.com

KYLE KOTECKI: Remembering the sense of unity caused by 9/11

Like the majority of Americans, my 9/11 experience boiled down to nothing more than watching it all unfold on television. My experience was far from unique, it was still an unforgettable day. Twenty years ago, Sept. 11 started off like any other day. I was a senior at Manistee High...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Houston Chronicle

Ground Zero chaplain from The Woodlands longs for post-9/11 unity

It was only a week after two hijacked commercial jets brought down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City when Skip Straus found himself away from his home in The Woodlands and praying alongside firefighters recovering the victims’ remains. The 66-year-old Straus, who has a...
Greenfield Daily Reporter

9/11 ceremony spreads message of unity

FORTVILLE — Mt. Vernon students gathered on the high school football field Friday morning, lining up to spell “UNITED” for all those in the bleachers before them. The sentiment was an overarching theme of the ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. Through speeches, songs, silence and demonstrations, the event recognized first-responders, veterans and active military personnel while reflecting on the horrors of that day and the way the country came together in response.
FORTVILLE, IN
Longview News-Journal

Finck: The unity inspired by 9/11

Knowing that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was fast approaching, I knew I needed to address it. I struggle writing about 9/11 because in many ways it still brings on strong emotions, and I want to do it justice. For my own history, it is the foremost event and has done more to change this nation during my lifetime than anything else.
NFL
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/10: Beyond pain, 9/11 legacy one of unity

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 -- the day suicide attackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon, and the final plane, destined for the Capitol, went down in a field in Pennsylvania -- brings much time for remembrance and reflection. We must remember the nearly...
Vindy.com

Recall strength, unity that emerged from 9/11

Like most of us who were born before Sept. 11, 2001, I recall vividly where I was that morning when the world forever changed. I first heard the news reports of an airplane striking one of the twin towers on my car radio. At that point, I didn’t fathom a...
Delta County Independent

9-11 Honor Run

On Saturday morning, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Cedaredge firefighter Bill Van Houten led the 9-11 Honor Run. Donations for the event are going to fellow firefighter AJ Navarro and his wife Sierra. Sierra is pregnant with a child named Sawyer who will be in need of a number of heart surgeries upon being born.
Voice of America

American Leaders Urge Unity in 9/11 Remarks

American leaders spoke soberly on Saturday about how the events of September 11, 2001 forever changed them, their country and the world, in a series of somber commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in modern history. In a series of speeches, they urged Americans to embrace...
The Hill

The Hill

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy