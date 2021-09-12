CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9/11: 20 Years Later

Cover picture for the article20 years ago today, terrorism changed the United States forever. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The attacks remain as the deadliest foreign violence on US soil. 19 men hijacked four commercial planes and crashed them into both World Trade Center Towers in New...

WABE

Twenty Years Later: The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when 19 members of the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes in 2001. The terrorist group intentionally crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Alexandria, Va. The fourth plane, believed to be headed to the White House, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
20 years later...Remembering 9/11 and honoring first responders

"In New York City something happened that never, never in a million years you would think would happen in this land - our United States of America," said Rotarian Miguel Casarez during a tribute to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty years ago, America was under attack and while South Texas...
