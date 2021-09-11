CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Return the favor

The Astorian
 7 days ago

In November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden. Now, with a relentless GOP attack on our voting rights underway, I’m asking President Biden to return the favor. It’s time for Biden to go further than talking about supporting voting rights legislation. We need him to come out and fully support ending the filibuster so the U.S. Senate can finally pass voting rights legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

