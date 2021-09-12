CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshon Lattimore injury means Saints are almost out of cornerbacks

By Scott Rogust
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints received bad news regarding cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The New Orleans Saints begin a new era on Sunday, as they take the field without Drew Brees as their starting quarterback for Week 1. Entering the season, the team had a weakness at cornerback, and as it turns out, the positional depth got a lot weaker thanks to an update from the team.

