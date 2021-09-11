Letter: Least we can do
Regarding the article on booster shots for COVID (The Astorian, Sept. 7), I applaud Clatsop County for moving ahead to reduce infections and protect citizens. If it’s been safe enough to give boosters to those with health risk factors (immunocompromised, cancer, etc.) outside the eight-month post-vaccination time frame, and without Food and Drug Administration approval, why is it unsafe for those with less health risk factors? This makes no sense.www.dailyastorian.com
