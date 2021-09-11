CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Letter: Least we can do

The Astorian
 7 days ago

Regarding the article on booster shots for COVID (The Astorian, Sept. 7), I applaud Clatsop County for moving ahead to reduce infections and protect citizens. If it’s been safe enough to give boosters to those with health risk factors (immunocompromised, cancer, etc.) outside the eight-month post-vaccination time frame, and without Food and Drug Administration approval, why is it unsafe for those with less health risk factors? This makes no sense.

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We’re all tired; do your part

In response to Mr. Nicholas Danger’s recent letter: Everyone is sick of a “mandate.” No one enjoys a nag. Everyone wishes this were over, especially businesses, hospitals and the government. Health care professionals probably wish it over more than most, as they see the reluctance for vaccines which work, see results of those refusing to use even minimal protection via a mask and high numbers of unnecessary hospitalized patients and COVID-19 deaths and those who will have long-term health issues that could have been avoided.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Astorian

Letter: A pledge

The opinion page of The Astorian has appealed with cogent reasoning to a broad number of persons to reconsider their unwillingness to be vaccinated. With this letter, I’m appealing to one single person — a longtime good friend. I asked him a couple of months ago whether his reluctance to get vaccinated is based on his religious belief or his political orientation. He told me it was not his belief, as the leaders of his particular religion got their shots early on. The friend said he did not care for “(Dr. Anthony) Fauci and his gang.”
ASTORIA, OR
The Astorian

Letter: Holding their breath

So it looks to me that, in general, things are working out like this: The Democrats are obeying the perfectly legal and rational mandates, getting vaccinated and wearing masks. The Republicans and their governors are holding their breath until they turn blue. Hmmm. And then ...?
PUBLIC HEALTH
