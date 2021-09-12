CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesotans Gather To Remember Lives Lost On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daTPO_0btRANTP00

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Early Saturday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol, a bell rang after each name.

Minnesota lost four of its own 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001: Gordy Aamoth Jr. and Gary Koecheler were in the Twin Towers; Tom Burnett Jr. was on United Flight 93; and Master Sergeant Max Beilke died in the Pentagon attack.

In the nation’s longest war that followed, 109 more died while serving our country.

One-by-one, those names were said aloud against the backdrop of an American flag hanging from two fire trucks and blowing in the wind. Mariah Jacobsen read the name of a man she never knew, but is her link to the tragedy: Tom Burnett.

Burnett was one of the heroes who took back Flight 93 from hijackers and averted another catastrophe. That plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania, sparing so many more lives of those on the ground.

He was, Jacobsen would come to learn later, her biological father who had given her up for adoption when she was an infant.

“I gained and lost him all at once,” she said. “My life changed on Sept. 11, 2001. I didn’t know at the time, but I felt it.”

At the foot of the state capitol, Jacobsen told a crowd of hundreds her father’s story and how it had come to shape so much of her own. She said she grappled with so many conflicting emotions after her birth certificate arrived and learned of her biological father’s identity: grief, disappointment, relief and immense pride.

She was lost following his tragic death, but said discovered a blessing in reconnecting with her half-sisters, Tom’s daughters with his wife Deena. It was through them that she learned more about the person he was.

“Even if I can’t see him, I can feel him,” she said through tears. “Each time I need to muster an extra ounce of courage or whenever I’m struggling to find light in the darkness, I feel his encouraging hand on my shoulder.”

Minnesotans and state leaders listened intently to Jacobsen and other speakers who remember lives lost and recounted the sacrifices of that day, including those killed in the years that followed years after in the country’s longest war.

Jill Stephenson said 20 years ago at age 13, her son Ben Kopp was called to action after feeling angered by the tragedy and wanting revenge on the attackers who caused so much harm. He would later join the military and died in 2009 from injuries he sustained while serving in Afghanistan. He saved six other soldiers in that firefight.

“His life book ended at year 21 but not before he gave up his future to make the word a better place for people half way across the world,” she told the crowd.

One of Tom Burnett’s last words on earth were telling is wife he was going to “do something” to fight back against the attackers who took over Flight 93, Jacobsen recalled. Minnesota and the world knows the act of bravery that followed.

Those words have left an indelible mark on Jacobsen in the form of a tattoo. There is a little plane hovering in the contours of the letter “g” in “something.” It’s her life’s mantra and encourages others to apply it to their own lives.

“There are always good people who are willing to act and to make a difference,” she said. “And Tom was one of those people.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

'We will never forget what happened:' 9/11 first responder remembers those lost on 20th anniversary of attack

On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans witnessed the single-deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history, with nearly 3,000 American citizens losing their lives after members of Al-Qaeda flew hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center Twin Towers. On Saturday, exactly 20 years after the deadly attack, the Spring Hill Fire Department...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
NBC News

At least 22 farm animals, including goats, chicken carcasses and a dead pigeon, found in N.J. home

At least 22 farm animals, including goats, chicken carcasses and a dead pigeon, were found in a New Jersey home Thursday after authorities were tipped off by neighbors. H. James Boor, the director of the Division of Environmental Health for Jersey City, told NBC New York about "seven to nine" goats were found inside a three-bedroom row home in the city.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Burnett
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places to Live in California

California, with its various enticing features and large size, is the most populous and one of the most desirable states in America. But if so, why don't all the people just move there? One of the reasons is that it can be quite expensive to live in Cali. Even though California is renowned as one of the most exciting places to live in the U.S., it is also known as one of the most expensive places in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

20 Years After the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, the Story of the "Man in the Red Bandana" Lives On

Throughout the course of the last 20 years in the U.S., countless stories, both good and bad, have emerged from what transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, at New York City's World Trade Center. The events of 9/11 largely shaped the nation's identity going forward, and the heroes who helped save and protect as many citizens as they could that day have become national treasures beloved by millions from coast to coast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Pentagon#American#Minnesotans
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
96-5 The Fox

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy