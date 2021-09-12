CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mercy Run To Remember Honoring Loved Ones Lost In Line Of Duty

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The next steps to recovery could be seen across Baltimore Saturday. One of them was the Mercy Run to Remember 5K AND 11K,

The commitment and sacrifice of the victims, survivors and rescuers was the focus at the World Trade Center from Pratt Street all the way to Federal Hill Park.

Baltimore City Police and Fire Foundations benefited from Saturday’s efforts to help the families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

Participants also had the chance to run virtually.

As the only memorial run in Baltimore since 2002, Charm City Run has hosted 30,000 runners and raised more than $400,000 for the Run to Remember Fund at the Baltimore Community Foundation.

